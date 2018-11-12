Commodities
November 12, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi energy minister says no plans to break up OPEC

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the gathering during India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is not preparing for a break up of OPEC and believes the group will remain the global central bank for oil for a long time, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s top government-funded think-tank has been studying the possible effects on oil markets of a breakup of OPEC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Falih said the think-tank was just trying “to think outside the box” and analyze all scenarios but added that the Saudi leadership has “no consideration whatsoever to eliminate OPEC.”

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Louise Heavens

