Saudi King Salman, Nigerian president discuss oil market: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discussed efforts taken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” SPA reported.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, is holding a virtual meeting later on Wednesday to review the oil market and the group’s compliance with the current oil supply cut pact.