OPEC+ committee may discuss new oil deal targets: TASS cites OPEC secretary general

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) may discuss new metrics for the global oil cuts deal when it convenes in Abu-Dhabi later this week, TASS cited OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo as saying on Monday.

The group, known as OPEC+, uses certain targets, or metrics, for its deal, such as 5-year average oil stocks in the developed countries.

“This is not on the agenda, but we can discuss it as we will discuss the market situation,” TASS cited Barkindo as saying about the targets.