OPEC+ may discuss new metrics for global oil market monitoring: TASS cites OPEC SecGen

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) may discuss new metrics for the global oil market monitoring, when it convenes in Abu-Dhabi later this week, TASS cited OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo as saying on Monday.

The group, known as OPEC+, uses certain metrics to monitor the deal, such as 5-year average oil stocks in the developed countries.

“This is not on the agenda, but we can discuss it (metrics) as we will discuss the market situation,” TASS cited Barkindo as saying.

(This story officially corrects following TASS issuing new version of the interview, makes clear in the headline the JMMC may consider new metrics for global oil market monitoring, not targets)