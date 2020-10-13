UAE says OPEC+ plans to ease oil cuts from January as agreed

FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday that OPEC+ plans to move into easing its oil output cuts from January next year as planned.

“We in OPEC+ have set a plan and that plan... started with the almost 10 million or 9.7 million barrels (per day) reduction. That volume has been reduced, and it will be reduced again at the end of this year as we walk to 2021,” he told the Energy Intelligence Forum.

“We believe that this is the calculated volume to cater for the demand coming back.”