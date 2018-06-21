FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 21, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Venezuela says U.S. sanctions hurt oil market stability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions on Venezuela are an attack against the stability of the global oil market, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An oilfield worker walks down the stairs, at Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex of oil producer PDVSA in the state of Anzoategui, Venezuela April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and state-run oil firm PDVSA ] face an export crisis due to declining crude output, a lack of cash for spare parts and equipment, and a loss of employees fleeing due to hyperinflation and severe recession.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has been increasing sanctions on various Venezuelan nationals and companies, part of a campaign to pressure socialist President Nicolas Maduro to make political and market reforms.

The sanctions “are a direct attack against the stability of the oil market”, Quevedo said in a speech at an OPEC seminar in Vienna, describing what he called an “unconventional war with the world’s largest oil consumer”, the United States.

“Venezuela’s situation should not be ignored. Venezuela could be any of your countries,” Quevedo told his fellow OPEC ministers.

The country is pumping about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, Quevedo said earlier. Venezuela pumped about 2.373 million bpd as recently as 2016, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.