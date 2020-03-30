Trump, Putin agree on stabilizing energy markets: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Friday that it was important to stabilise the global energy markets, roiled by an economic downturn caused by nations choosing to temporarily shutter businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The two leaders agreed that they would work through the G20 nations to combat the coronavirus and reinvigorate the global economy, said White House spokesman Judd Deere.