August 27, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oil producers cut July output by 9 percent more than agreed: OPEC+ committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee found that oil producers participating in a supply-reduction agreement cut output in July by 9 percent more than called for in their pact, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Malta-flagged Iranian crude oil supertanker "Delvar" is seen anchored off Singapore March 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Tim Chong/File Photo

The findings for last month compare with a compliance level of 120 percent for June and 147 percent for May, meaning participants have been steadily increasing production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia pledged on June 22-23 to return to 100 percent compliance with agreed cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day, a pact that began in January 2017.

Producers had for months been cutting in excess of the agreed amount, driven by output declines in places such as Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya.

The committee, which held a conference call on Monday, groups representatives from Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Oman.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson

