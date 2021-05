FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in April reached 113%, two sources from the producers group told Reuters.

That was down from March’s level of 115%.