OPEC+ calls off Wednesday technical talks-source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foege/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - An OPEC and non-OPEC technical meeting planned for Wednesday in Vienna has been called off, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

A deal to cut oil output struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - is due to expire at the end of this month.

On March 6, OPEC+ failed to reach a deal to deepen oil supply cuts or to extend existing curbs, deepening a slide in oil prices.