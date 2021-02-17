OPEC chief optimistic about 2021 recovery but uncertainty remains

FILE PHOTO: A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC’s secretary general said on Wednesday there were grounds for optimism that 2021 would be a year of recovery after the slump in oil prices and demand caused by the pandemic.

“While there are grounds for optimism that 2021 will be the year of recovery ... there are many other uncertainties that lie ahead,” Mohammad Barkindo told a virtual International Energy Forum event.

Barkindo also said there was no prospect of a peak in oil use on the “immediate horizon.”