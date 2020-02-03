Business News
February 3, 2020 / 10:31 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

OPEC+ considers a further 500,000 bpd oil output cut: sources

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - RC2OPD9UDEUY

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies are considering a further cut in their oil output of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand, two OPEC sources and a third industry source familiar with discussions said on Monday.

The group, known as OPEC+, are considering holding a ministerial meeting on Feb. 14-15, one of the OPEC sources said, earlier than their current schedule for a meeting in March.

Reporting by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair

