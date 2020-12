FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ is discussing a rollover of current oil cuts into January, followed by a gradual oil output increase of about 500,000 barrels per day from February, sources told Reuters on Thursday.