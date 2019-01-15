OPEC+ firms up plan to meet on April 17-18 in Vienna: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet on April 17-18 in Vienna to review their oil supply cut deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a proposed date.

At their last meeting in Vienna, OPEC and its allies led by Russia said they would reconvene in April without specifying an exact date, to decide whether to extend an agreement to cut oil output that started on Jan. 1.

In addition, a panel that monitors the supply cut deal, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, is likely to meet on March 17-18 in Baku, Azerbaijan, a separate OPEC source said.

The panel is chaired by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Next month, officials will probably meet on Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 18-19 for more work on the framework for an OPEC and non-OPEC long-term cooperation agreement, the second source said.