The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - The date for the next meetings of the Organization of Petroleum Export Countries and its allies has been proposed for 17 and 18 April, though this has yet to be finalised, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

At their December meeting in Vienna, OPEC and its allies led by Russia said they would reconvene in April without specifying an exact date.