ALGIERS (Reuters) - A panel comprised of ministers from OPEC and allied oil producers meeting on Sunday is unlikely to recommend a further increase in crude production from that agreed in June, five OPEC and non-OPEC sources told Reuters.

The panel is also unlikely to decide how to distribute the output increase of 1 million barrels per day decided when OPEC and allied producers last met in June, sources said.