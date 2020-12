FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with a global oil supply cut deal stood at 101% in November, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the sources said OPEC members’ compliance reached 104% while compliance was at 95% for their allies, including Russia.