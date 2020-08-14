OPEC+ panel shifts date of next meeting to Aug 19: sources

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial panel monitoring the group’s oil supply reduction deal will hold its next virtual meeting on Aug. 19, a day later than previously planned, three OPEC+ sources said on Friday, without giving a reason for the date change.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

OPEC+ has been cutting output since May to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month the JMMC recommended that the cut be eased from Aug. 1 to about 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from a reduction of 9.7 million bpd previously, in line with an earlier OPEC+ agreement. That change was implemented this month.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday there have been no additional proposals to change the deal.