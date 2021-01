FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The OPEC+ oil producer group is studying a 500,000 barrel per day output cut for February, and three other scenarios which include stable production or an increase of 500,000 bpd, according to an OPEC document dated Jan. 4 and seen by Reuters.