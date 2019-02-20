OPEC+ technical committee sees Jan oil supply cuts compliance at 83 percent: delegates

LONDON (Reuters) - A monitoring committee for an OPEC and non-OPEC oil supply reduction deal found compliance with the cuts at 83 percent, four delegates from the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and several other exporters led by Russia have agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day.

The six-member Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.