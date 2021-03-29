Saudi supports OPEC+ oil cut extension into May-June - source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

“They don’t see demand as yet strong enough and want to prevent prices from falling,” the source said.