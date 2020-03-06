Oil traders pile into bearish bets as OPEC deal collapse adds to worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil traders piled into bearish bets this week, a sign that expectations for a prolonged oil glut are rising following OPEC’s failure to secure a deal to cut output amid weakening demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices plunged more than 8% on Friday to the lowest levels since mid-2017 after OPEC’s plans for deeper supply cuts were derailed when non-OPEC producer Russia refused to support the move. [O/R]

Markets worldwide have been roiled by fears the coronavirus outbreak will slam the global economy and hit fuel demand. Oil prices have dropped more than 30% this year, and investors had hoped OPEC would cushion the blow with additional cuts in supply.

Open interest in bearish put options - which allow the holder to sell at a pre-determined price at a certain time - surged this week, according to market sources and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Open interest in $40 June U.S. crude put options climbed to a record this week at nearly 28,000 lots, and open positions in $50 December Brent puts also rose, and were near the record hit last week.

“Today’s outcome is a psychological blow. ... The market is now facing the specter of unrestrained production once the current OPEC+ agreement expires in March,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

She said WoodMac expects first-quarter global liquids demand to fall by 2.7 million barrels per day year-over-year, which would be the most severe decline since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Nine of the 10 most actively traded options contracts on U.S. crude were put options while in Brent, all 10 were put options, with the most active contract those betting prices will fall to $45 a barrel by June.

Speculators slashed net long positions in Brent crude by 60,290 contracts to 227,785 in the week to March 3, ICE data showed, the lowest since October.