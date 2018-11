U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Hungary, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The United States’ message to other oil producing countries is that the world economy needs stable supplies of energy, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday.

“What is most important for the world economy...is a stable supply of energy,” he told a televised news conference in Prague when asked about a potential supply cut by OPEC and allied producers.