Factbox: ABN Amro raises oil price outlook

(Reuters) - ABN Amro on Wednesday raised its oil price forecasts to reflect growing market optimism.

Oil rose above $75 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since late 2018.

The following is a list of the latest brokerage forecasts for 2021 average prices per barrel for Brent and WTI:

Brokerage/Agency Brent WTI Date Revised

2021 2021

ABN Amro

June 23

$66.00 $63.00

Citi Research $72.00 $64.00 June 22

BofA Global Research $68.00 $65.00 June 20

Societe Generale $64.00 -- June 8

Commerzbank $65.00 $62.00 May 6

Barclays $66.00 $62.00 March 23

BofA Global Research $63.00 $60.00 March 15

Societe Generale $65.60 - March 9

Goldman Sachs Equity Research $72.61 $69.75 March 5

Commerzbank $62.00 $59.00 March 5

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research $72.70 $69.80 March 5

ABN Amro $63.00 $60.00 March 5

JP Morgan $67.00 $65.00 March 4

ING Economics $65.00 - March 4

UBS* $75.00 - March 4

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research $68.90 $66.00 +March 1

Barclays $62.00 $58.00 Feb. 25

BofA Global Research $60.00 $57.00 Feb. 22

UBS* $68.00 $65.00 Feb. 16

ABN Amro $55.00 $51.00 Feb. 12

Barclays $55.00 $52.00 Jan. 25

ANZ $57.90 $55.30 Jan. 15

Citi Research $59.00 - Jan. 8

Standard Chartered $51.00 $49.00 Jan. 6

UBS* $63.00 $60.00 Jan. 6

* indicates end-of-period forecast

+ Denotes forecast as of March 1, and not revision date.