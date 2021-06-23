Factbox: ABN Amro raises oil price outlook

(Reuters) - ABN Amro on Wednesday raised its oil price forecasts to reflect growing market optimism.
Oil rose above $75 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since late 2018.
The following is a list of the latest brokerage forecasts for 2021 average prices per barrel for Brent and WTI:
Brokerage/Agency Brent WTI Date Revised
2021 2021
ABN Amro
June 23
$66.00 $63.00
Citi Research $72.00 $64.00 June 22
BofA Global Research $68.00 $65.00 June 20
Societe Generale $64.00 -- June 8
Commerzbank $65.00 $62.00 May 6
Barclays $66.00 $62.00 March 23
BofA Global Research $63.00 $60.00 March 15
Societe Generale $65.60 - March 9
Goldman Sachs Equity Research $72.61 $69.75 March 5
Commerzbank $62.00 $59.00 March 5
Goldman Sachs Commodities Research $72.70 $69.80 March 5
ABN Amro $63.00 $60.00 March 5
JP Morgan $67.00 $65.00 March 4
ING Economics $65.00 - March 4
UBS* $75.00 - March 4
Goldman Sachs Commodities Research $68.90 $66.00 +March 1
Barclays $62.00 $58.00 Feb. 25
BofA Global Research $60.00 $57.00 Feb. 22
UBS* $68.00 $65.00 Feb. 16
ABN Amro $55.00 $51.00 Feb. 12
Barclays $55.00 $52.00 Jan. 25
ANZ $57.90 $55.30 Jan. 15
Citi Research $59.00 - Jan. 8
Standard Chartered $51.00 $49.00 Jan. 6
UBS* $63.00 $60.00 Jan. 6
* indicates end-of-period forecast
+ Denotes forecast as of March 1, and not revision date.
Reporting by Arpan Varghese; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.