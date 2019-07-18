Factbox: Barclays lowers crude oil price forecasts on slowing demand

(Reuters) - Barclays on Thursday lowered its oil price forecasts for the second half of this year and 2020, saying it expected slower demand growth due to a weaker-than-expected global macroeconomic backdrop.
“However, we believe that the concerns of a glut are overdone and core petroleum inventory trends in the U.S. and globally remain supportive,” the British bank said in a note.
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week.
Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington