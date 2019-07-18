Factbox: Barclays lowers crude oil price forecasts on slowing demand

(Reuters) - Barclays on Thursday lowered its oil price forecasts for the second half of this year and 2020, saying it expected slower demand growth due to a weaker-than-expected global macroeconomic backdrop.

“However, we believe that the concerns of a glut are overdone and core petroleum inventory trends in the U.S. and globally remain supportive,” the British bank said in a note.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week.