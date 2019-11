FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday the current oil price of more than $60 per barrel shows that markets are stable.

Brent crude was trading at $62.79 a barrel by 1126 GMT on Wednesday.