Fuel demand down 50-70% since early this week: UK Petroleum Retailers Association

LONDON (Reuters) - Fuel demand down has fallen by 50-70% since measures restricting movements due to the coronavirus outbreak were introduced early this week, the Chairman of the UK’s Petroleum Retailers Association told Reuters on Thursday.

Most of our members’ (filling stations) have more than adequate stocks and are cutting back significantly on new orders,” Brian Madderson said in an emailed statement.

“No panic buying, no cars on the road, no delivery issues,” he added.

The group represents independent fuel retailers who now account for 70% of all UK forecourts, according to its website.