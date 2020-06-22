Gunvor considering mothballing Antwerp oil refinery

LONDON (Reuters) - Gunvor Group is considering mothballing its oil refinery in the Belgian city of Antwerp because it is expected to be loss-making in the near term, it said on Monday.

“While Gunvor has been exploring several innovative solutions to keep Gunvor Petroleum Antwerp (GPA) operating in an already challenging European refining environment, a confluence of geopolitical and macroeconomic events exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has put the refinery in a very difficult economic situation,” Gunvor said.

A decision to cease operating the refinery could affect 230 jobs, Gunvor said.

However, Gunvor said it was assessing options to ensure GPA’s terminal operation continued to operate.

Gunvor stopped crude processing at the refinery - which has a capacity to refine 110,000 barrels per day of crude - because of a lack of demand for oil products.

“[There] is no scenario in which the refinery does not continue to carry significant losses into the near future,” Gunvor said.