Israel investigates hydrocarbon leak at Oil Refineries unit Gadiv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Monday it had been informed of an investigation by the Ministry of Environmental Protection at its Gadiv Petrochemical Industries unit.

It said the investigation concerned a hydrocarbon leak that occurred a few months ago.

ORL, Israel’s largest refining and petrochemicals group, said at this stage it was unable to predict the results of the investigation and its implications for ORL and Gadiv.