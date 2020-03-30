Shell restarting units at its Pernis oil refinery after power outage

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is restarting units at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands following a power outage on Saturday, a spokesman for the oil major said on Monday.

“The Pernis site is currently in the process of restarting the impacted units and restoring its electrical facilities,” he said.

A power outage on Saturday evening caused multiple unit shutdowns at the 404,000 barrel per day refinery, Europe’s largest.