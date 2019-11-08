Shell says gas leak on unit at Pernis oil refinery under control

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said there was a gas leak on Friday on a unit at its 404,000 barrel per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands.
The leak has been stopped and the situation at the refinery is under control, a spokesman said.
Shell did not specify the unit involved.
The company separately reported on Nov 6 that while taking one of the units at Pernis offline for scheduled maintenance flaring occurred.
Shell did not specify which unit that was.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely