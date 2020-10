FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it plans to carry out major maintenance work on a unit at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands from mid-October to end November.

The company did not specify the unit involved.

Pernis is Europe’s largest oil refinery with a capacity to process 404,000 barrels per day.