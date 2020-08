FILE PHOTO: The Shell logo is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON (Reuters) - A unit failure at Royal Dutch Shell’s 404,000 barrel per day Pernis oil refinery in Rotterdam on Aug. 17 has been resolved, the company said on Twitter on Tuesday

The oil major said on Monday that the unit failure had led to flaring at the refinery, without identifying the unit in question.