Shell unions to decide on further strike action on Tuesday: spokesman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Labor unions will decide on Tuesday whether they will intensify strike action at Shell’s Pernis oil refinery, Europe’s largest, and Moerdijk chemical plants, union CNV said on Monday.

A strike that started on April 8, resulted in the shutdown of the thermal gasoil installation at the 400,000 barrel per day refinery on Monday, CNV spokesman Piet Verburg said.

Unions say the action has reduced output at Pernis to 65 percent of capacity since early last week. Similar action prevented planned maintenance at Moerdijk on Monday, Verburg said.