Shell, unions to meet on Thursday to discuss Pernis wage dispute: union

FILE PHOTO: Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch trade unions will meet with Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday afternoon to discuss the wage dispute which has hit production at Shell’s Pernis oil refinery and Moerdijk chemical plants in recent weeks.

CNV spokesman Piet Verburg said Shell was expected to come with a new proposal to settle the dispute, which has led to work stoppages at Europe’s largest refinery and the chemical plants in the Netherlands since April 8.

Shell employees would on Friday afternoon weigh the need for further strike action, Verburg said.