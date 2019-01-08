Valero ordered to shut two fuel pipelines at Britain's Milford Haven

LONDON (Reuters) - The Welsh government environment agency, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), has issued an enforcement notice to suspend two fuel pipelines on the Valero refinery jetty in Milford Haven, it said on Tuesday.

“The notice was issued after pollution incidents affected water, land and wildlife along the coast in December and the first week of January,” NRW said.

The U.S. company last week reported a petroleum product leak into the Milford Haven Waterway.

Valero operates the 220,000 barrel per day Pembroke oil refinery.