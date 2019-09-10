Russia's Novak tells Saudi's Prince Abdulaziz 'we have to continue cooperation'

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak adjusts glasses during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Astrakhan, Russia August 30, 2019. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, that both countries have to continue cooperation, the Russian ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Novak also told Prince Abdulaziz at their first meeting following the shake up in the Saudi Arabia’s oil management, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit the kingdom in October and that the trip has to be “successful and substantial”.