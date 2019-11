FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he was not yet ready to announce what his ministry’s stance on a global oil output agreement would be at an upcoming OPEC+ meeting in Austria.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Dec. 5 at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, which includes Russia, known as OPEC+.