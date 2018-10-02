Russia says OPEC, non-OPEC can quickly agree oil output boost: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers can quickly agree on oil output increase if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

He also said, according to the agency, they had not prepared a scenario for a sharp increase in oil prices, which have recently reached a 4-year high of more than $85 per barrel.