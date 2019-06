FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, stands with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak after the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia’s energy ministers, Alexander Novak and Khalid al-Falih, will chair a trade and economy commission in Moscow on June 10, the Russian energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Novak and Falih will discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation, joint projects in energy and agriculture, the ministry said.