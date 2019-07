The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The dispute between Rosneft and Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) is not a matter for Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in because it is a corporate matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian oil production fell close to a three-year low in early July due to the row between oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russia’s biggest oil producer.