FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the gathering during India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia energy minister Khalid al-Falih met on Thursday with the president of Libya’s OPEC delegation and National Oil Corporation chief Mustafa Sanallah, state news agency SPA said.

During the meeting, Falih discussed the importance of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to maintain market stability and welcomed Libya’s return to “good production levels”, SPA said.