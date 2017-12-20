FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 5:18 PM / in an hour

Saudi energy minister: premature to discuss potential changes in oil policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said it would be premature to discuss any potential changes to OPEC’s oil production policy as the earliest opportunity to assess the market will be at OPEC’s June meeting.

The rebalancing of the oil market will not be achieved in the next few months, certainly not in the first half of 2018, and drawing down global oil inventories will take until the second half, the minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Katie Paul; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton

