Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil market with U.S. counterpart

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid al-Falih said in a tweet he had discussed the state of the oil market with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Monday in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting took place after OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporting countries rejected pressure from U.S. president Donald Trump to further reduce oil prices by refraining from cutting production.

OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed on Friday to reduce production by 1.2 million barrels per day from January.

“We also discussed the Kingdom’s efforts to develop technologies to reduce carbon emissions, energy efficiency and technical cooperation opportunities between the two countries,” he added in the tweet.