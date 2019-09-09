Oil Search says production being restored at Papua New Guinea operations

(Reuters) - Australia-listed Oil Search Ltd said on Monday it was progressively restoring production of oil and condensate at its Papua New Guinea operations as space in storage tanks becomes available.

Priority would now be given to restoring production from its PNG LNG operations, the company said in a statement.

Following damage to its mooring system mid-August, Oil Search curtailed production from oil fields operated by it due to limited storage capacity in its liquids export system. The company did not say what caused the damage.

Exxon Mobil Corp, operator of the PNG LNG project, had also partially reduced production.