Oil States International jumps on better-than-expected results

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shares of Oil States International Inc. jumped by as much as 15 percent on Thursday, trading at their highest level in over a year, after the company reported a lower than expected loss.

The company, which manufactures oilfield products and provides drilling and completions services, reported an adjusted per share loss of one cent, beating analyst expectations by 14 cents by the same measure, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues for the quarter were $253.6 million, up from $151.5 million last quarter. Analysts had forecast revenue of $226 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Its shares were trading up 11.9 percent at around $37.40 at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT). Earlier in the day, they had traded at a high of $38.40.

“Both revenue and EBITDA came in above expectations, driven by better-than-expected performance in every product line, including the newly-acquired downhole technologies (GeoDynamics) segment,” James West, a senior managing director for investment bank Evercore ISI wrote in a note on Thursday.

Oil States said it closed on its $615 million acquisition of GEODynamics in January.