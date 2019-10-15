Fire breaks out at San Francisco area NuStar oil storage facility: County

Smoke billows from fire buring in two tanks at a NuStar oil storage facility in Contra Costa County, California, U.S. October 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office/Social Media via REUTERS.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire broke out Tuesday in two tanks at a NuStar oil storage facility in Contra Costa County California, according to an alert issued by county officials.

Traffic was limited and nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place during the blaze at a storage plant near Phillips 66’s Rodeo, California, refinery, according to the alert.

No injuries were reported, according to a person familiar with the plant.

NuStar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials did not say whether the fire was related to the aftermath of a small earthquake Monday night that disrupted operations at two other nearby oil refineries in Martinez, California.

(This story corrects day to Tuesday, not Thursday)