FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Commodities
January 9, 2018 / 10:01 PM / in an hour

Texas issues 12 percent fewer oil, gas drilling permits in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas issued 885 oil and gas drilling permits in December, down 12 percent compared with the same month in 2016, the state’s energy regulator said on Tuesday.

- December’s total included 792 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, eight to re-enter plugged wells and 85 for re-completions of existing wells, according to the Railroad Commission of Texas.

- Total completions - the process of making a drilled well ready for production - processed last year were 6,914, down 34 percent from 10,468 in 2016.

- Active rigs in the state as of Dec. 5 totaled 454, about 49 percent of all working rigs in the United States, according to oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Inc

- In December, Texas had 11,000 more active wells than the same month in 2016, for a total of 317,864 wells, with 96 percent of the increase coming from wells producing less than 10 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

Reporting by Bryan Sims; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.