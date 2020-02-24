GP Global announces plans to expand into Americas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based oil trader and marine fuel supplier GP Global plans to expand its trading operations to the Americas following the appointment of Gene Owen as president of trading, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“In addition to strengthening the company’s capabilities in the important Americas market, the appointment of Mr. Owen will also further bolster GP Global’s international Bunker and Trading division,” the company said.

Owen joins GP Global from marine fuel supplier Bomin Bunker Oil Corp., a unit of Bomin Group under Germany-based oil trader Mabanaft, where he was president and chief executive for the past eight years, the statement said.

“The appointment of Gene Owen to head our operations in the Americas is an exciting milestone for our company and an important step as we seek to cement our presence as a leading player in the industry,” said Prerit Goel, managing director at GP Global.

GP Global has offices in London, Rotterdam, Dubai, Mumbai and Singapore.

The company recently applied for marine refueling, or bunkering, licenses in Singapore, the world’s top marine refueling hub.