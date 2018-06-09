Pope tells top oil executives world must convert to clean fuel

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, addressing top oil company executives, said on Saturday that the world must convert to clean fuel.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends a meeting with faithful of the diocese of Rome at Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome, Italy May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

“Civilization requires energy but energy use must not destroy civilization,” he told the group at the end of a two-day conference in the Vatican.

He told them that climate change was a challenge of “epochal proportions”, adding that the world needed to come up with an energy mix that combated pollution, eliminated poverty and promoted social justice.